ISLAMABAD - The Board of Investment (BoI) on Tuesday established a ‘CPEC, SEZ Cell' to facilitate the stakeholders on matters relating to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

The cell was inaugurated by Miftah Ismail, Minister of State and Chairman, BoI. The requisite staff well conversant with the issues relating to CPEC/SEZs has been deployed. The cell has been furbished on the contemporary corporate style and will be equipped with state of the art facilities.

The BoI has been assigned the lead role, under CPEC, for Industrial Cooperation. The BoI chairman has been designated as the convener of the Pakistan-side Joint Working Group (JWG) on Industrial Cooperation under CPEC. The BoI is also the custodian of the SEZ Act, 2012. Under the SEZ Act, 41 SEZs have been identified so far from all over the country, which also include priority SEZs for CPEC one each to be established in provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, AJ&K and Islamabad.