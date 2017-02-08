SECP, HEC host session on investor

education

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The SECP, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), conducted a session on investor education for senior professionals of HEC-recognised universities of the Lahore region. The seminar was conducted by senior subject matter experts from SECP, elaborating the legal frameworks for incorporating businesses, private equity for financing start-ups and mutual funds distribution, according to a press statement issued by the SECP. The SECP had also lined up a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) expert with USAID’s Financial Market Development (FMD) Project who leads the discussion on capital market for raising finance for SMEs. The participants were given information on SECP’s online incorporation services, fast track registration services and in particular SECP’s supportive role for development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan by encouraging sole proprietors to reap company incorporation benefits by availing the provision of single member company incorporation.

The session was attended by heads of ORICs, senior academics and other senior representatives from Punjab University, LUMS, GC University, FC College University, Information Technology University (ITU), Lahore College for Women University, Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), Garrison University, Beaconhouse National University, Virtual University, University of Lahore, Lahore School of Accountancy and Finance and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. The event was also graced by senior representatives from regional universities of Punjab such as Government College University for Women, Sialkot; GC University Faisalabad and the University of Sargodha.

In conclusion, the attendees expressed their appreciation for SECP’s ongoing efforts to spread investor education.

Dadex Eternit, Business Dynamics sign MoU

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): “Following our vision of innovation, we are now introducing ‘Antimicrobial water supply pipes’, manufactured by using world’s latest D2P technology, in collaboration with Business Dynamics. The purpose is to provide clean and safe water to the people of Pakistan,” said Qazi Sajid Ali, CEO & Director Dadex at the signing ceremony between Dadex Eternit Limited and Business Dynamics Private Limited. Explaining the importance of ‘Antimicrobial pipes’, Amir Younis, Managing Director Business Dynamics said that pipes are the backbone of water distribution systems and they provide a suitable milieu for micro organisms, including bacteria, fungi and algae. Microbes which survive in the distribution system process have the ability to grow and produce a surface deposit of micro organisms, and organic and inorganic materials that accumulate within a slime layer called “BIO FILM”. It induces many problems in water like; change in colour, odor, taste and turbidity, blockage of pipes and inefficacy of disinfection treatment.

RCCI delegation apprises PM aide

of problems

RAWALPINDI (Staff Reporter): A Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation headed by President Raja Amer Iqbal called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday. Group leader Sohail Altaf, former presidents Jalil Malik, Dr Shimail Daood and Asad Mashadi and member Shahzad Ahmad Malik comprised the delegation. Talking to the delegation, Haroon Akhtar Khan said the government was well aware of the problems faced by traders and industrialists. “We are trying to provide maximum assistance and incentives to broaden the tax net. We want to resolve key issues amicably. However, some traders are taking the cushion of FBR laws and trying to evade taxes. This small percentage of tax evaders hurt the confidence of taxpayers. Chambers of commerce should come forward and expose these people so that taxpayers’ number can be increased.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not harass taxpayers in the name of tax collection. However, traders should show compliance and must update their accounts,” he emphasized.

On this occasion, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said it was a matter of concern that the number of tax return filers in Pakistan was very low, less than a million, which accounts for 0.5% percent of the total population. He urged the government to provide incentives to expand the tax net rather than extracting the juice from the existing taxpayers. He updated the special assistant on revenue on the declaration of the All Pakistan Chamber Presidents Conference, which was recently organised by the RCCI. He said that traders were demanding reforms in sales tax and FBR laws. The wanted the government to decrease the sales tax percentage to single digit. The powers under sections 38a, 38b, 40 and 40b should not be misused by RTO and must be given to the member of the FBR, he said. He again urged the government to provide maximum incentives to new and existing taxpayers.

TCKP cycling event to begin on 10th

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): The Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association (KPCA), is organising a three-day national cycling race titled “2nd – Tour de Galiyaat National Cycling Race” from Islamabad to Nathia Gali from February 10 to 12. The event is aimed at attracting local and foreign tourists to scenic Galiyaat and conveying the message of peace to the world. Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Tourism Abdul Munim will formally inaugurate the race at Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar. At least 110 cycling enthusiasts from 11 national teams and abroad will participate in the race. The participants are from Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, Wapda, Pakistan Army, SSGC Karachi, HEC, FATA and Pakistan Ordnance Factory, Wah (POF). Starting from Hayatabad Sports Complex, the cyclists will proceed to Islamabad on the first day. After a stopover in Islamabad, the participants will move to Abbottabad and the next day they will finally reach Nathia Gali.

where the activity will formally conclude after a closing ceremony.

The cyclist will cover a distance of 178 kilometres from Peshawar to Islamabad, 144 kilometres from Islamabad to Abbottabad and 32 kilometres from Abbottabad to Nathiagali during the race.