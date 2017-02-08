ISLAMABAD: National Savings Scheme (NSS) is evaluating the plan to offer Islamic banking in the coming days. According to the details, this plan will help depositors put their cash into Islamic Shariah-compliant Ijara sukuk while the work is currently underway on its specifics like the price of the retail Ijara sukuk, its size, duration, maturity period and the mode of encashment during and at completion of the maturity period, reported Khaleej Times. As soon as that happens, millions of new accounts are expected to be opened, bringing a huge population of medium and small savers into the banking stream.