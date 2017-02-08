Lahore - The Punjab government is holding 2nd International Seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab (ISBOP) on April 12 and 13, while an exhibition would also be held alongside the seminar from April 12 to 14 at Expo Center Lahore.

It was revealed by Industries, Commerce & Investment Secretary Dr Mujtaba Piracha while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). LCCI Acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan presided over the meeting while President of Gujranwala Chamber Saeed Ahmad Taj, Vice President of Faisalabad Chamber Engr Ahmad Hassan, Woman Chamber President Shazia Suleman, Masoom Qamar from Gujrat Chamber, Pakistan Poultry Association Chairman Dr Abdul Karim, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association Chairman Javed Iqbal Siddiqui and Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers Saeed Iqbal Khan and chairmen of sector specific associations also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Mujtaba said that the Punjab government has take the chambers in Punjab on board for this mega event of international standards. He said that ISBOP would have broad thematic focus while all sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, social sector service outsourcing, mines & minerals, information technology, innovation, tourism, energy and infrastructure are being focused.

While throwing light on the objective of Expo, he said that it would promote trade and investment by showcasing substantial improvement in investment climate besides enhancing security and growth trajectory of Punjab. He said that primary focus would be on trade and export led growth of sectors like textile, information technology, agriculture, furniture, leather products, sports and surgical.

He said that spring festival, flower festival, literacy festival, horse and cattle show, polo match and food festival would also be the part of this mega event. He said that investors from Australia, China, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Russia, Saudia Arabia, South Korea, Spain Turkey, UAE, UK, USA and various other countries have been invited to the event.