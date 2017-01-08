LAHORE - Losses at PIA can be attributed to its internal issues, lack of efficiency and management and has nothing to do with the new Aviation Policy 2015, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman on Saturday.

He was reacting on a statement wherein PIA management claimed that PIA losses were due to Pakistan’s Aviation Policy/Open Skies Policy. He said that the New Aviation Policy 2015 duly approved by the cabinet is in line with ICAO’s recommended and standard practices, global and regional trends. The policy envisages to facilitate passengers/shippers, offer low prices and helps to create jobs in the Aviation sector.

He said the Aviation Policy 2015 was issued after due deliberation and after taking all the stakeholders on board. It provides free market for all private, national and foreign airlines and was in no way formulated to harm the interest of the national flag carrier, he added. It is beneficial to passengers and induces a healthy sense of competition amongst the Aviation Fraternity, he added.

He said the National Aviation Policy (2015) provides tax breaks and no taxation on aviation related spare parts which has a positive impact on the growth in aviation sector.