Seminar held to address global economic changes

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The speakers at a seminar on ‘Impact of changing global economy on Pakistan’ stressed the need for developing capabilities to cope with the global economic and financial changes. They said that the role of a balanced regional trade policy was must to benefit from the rapidly growing economies of China and India. They also stressed the political leadership to develop a consensus on the strategy for positioning Pakistan in a rapidly changing world. The audience included leading representative of the private sector and Lahore’s academic and research community. The talk focused on the recent global developments and their impact on Pakistan. The key global developments discussed were changing technology and its implications for jobs - growing income inequality, the perception of fairness and its political consequences, the ongoing climate change, and the rise of Asia as a contender for world economic leadership.

The speakers concluded that success in steering Pakistan through the period of uncertainty will depend on the capability to monitor relevant global developments, institutional flexibility to respond to the changes and strong economic fundamentals.

CPEC to be a vital source of exporting agri commodities

LAHORE (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be a major source of exporting country’s agricultural commodities. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood said this while talking to agriculture experts. He said, “Allah Almighty has blessed us with all those facilities which was essentail for agriculture, adding that now it was up to us that how much benefit we get from the facilities provided by the nature.” The Corridor is a must for progress and prosperity of the country and added that by adopting proper strategy, the country’s agricultural commodities could be exported in large quantities. He said that modern technology was being provided to farmers so that they could increase the production of their crops adding that setting up of high tech mechanisation service centre was a step in this regard. He said that with the setting up of high-tech mechanisation centres in all districts of the Punjab the facility of repairing and overhauling of the machinery would be available to farmers.

BISP to launch survey to include more needy women

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Marvi Memon has said a survey would be launched to enlist more deserving women for benefiting from the programme. During her visit to the BISP center here on Saturday, the chairperson said the survey being launched in six to seven months as per vision of the PML-N led govt to eradicate poverty by registering more women with the BISP. She said that BISP was an apolitical organisation and the government would not tolerate any political interference to deprive the poor women of their access to the programme which served as social safety net for the poor female population of the country. She said that current beneficiaries of the BISP in the district were about 100,000 and the number would grow following enrolling more needy women of the area in the upcoming survey. She also listened to problems of the beneficiaries, saying a reliable payment mechanism for BISP beneficiaries was being introduced.

which would save them from fraudulent elements and would provide an easy access to their payments.

Rs1.3m revenue generated by auctioning golden numbers

RAWALPINDI (ONLINE): The Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department has generated around Rs1.3 million revenues from auctioning the golden numbers for vehicles and motorcycles. According to sources, Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Department Motor Branch organised a ceremony where golden and special numbers for motorcars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles were auctioned. The department had got earnings of about Rs1.3 million from auctioning the numbers. A large number of people interested in purchasing their special numbers took part in the ceremony where around 37 special numbers were auctioned. The excise and taxation department earned about Rs0.58 million by auctioning 37 numbers for motorcars, while Rs0.295 million was collected from auctioning seven numbers for commercial cars, while around Rs0.47 million were obtained by auctioning 118 numbers for motorcyclists.