SIALKOT : Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta has said that the filling stations located in the residential areas of Sialkot have been posing serious life threats to the local inhabitants.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the SCCI president expressed grave concern over this nasty situation. He said that the establishment of the petrol pumps and other filing stations was illegal and open violation of laws of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) as well.

He said that the Sialkot business community and local people have repeatedly brought this dangerous situation to the district administration of Sialkot, urging the early shifting of all the filing stations from Sialkot city’s residential areas to the outskirts of Sialkot city in the larger public interest, but it all remained in vain.

The SCCI president Majid Raza Bhutta has urged the OGRA high officials and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail to take some effective steps to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of the people, saying that the several major incidents of inferno have occurred at the filing stations located in residential areas of Sialkot during the last few years, which posed serious life threats to the lives and properties of the local inhabitants as well.