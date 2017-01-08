KARACHI: Work on 1,320 megawatts coal-based power plant costing $2.6 billion is underway at Thar Coal Field which will start producing electricity by next year. According to official sources, the project is being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Special attention is being paid to explore and utilise Thar Coal reserve to meet energy needs of the country, the sources added. The sources further said that besides Thar Coal, work on wind and solar energy projects is also in progress in the province.–NNI