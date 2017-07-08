LAHORE - The Association of Builders & Developers (ABAD-NR) has appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for encouraging construction of commercial buildings in Lahore.

Under the commercial Buildings Initiative, LDA has approved the building plan of such buildings within 15 days of submission. LDA has also undertaken to place the other concerned department desks at the LDA one window facility. Thus, according to LDA’s announcement, building plan challan fee, FBR tax challan, WASA augmentation charges challans, TEPA NOC etc will be issued at LDA one window facility.

ABAD-NR Chairman suggested review of the list of commercialised roads, addition of new roads - like Raiwind Road, allowing subdivision of large commercial plots and commercialisation of all structural roads.