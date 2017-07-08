KARACHI - Led by auto, oil and cement scrips, Pakistan Stock Exchange showed recovery on Friday amid speculation ahead of financial results due next week.PSX remained volatile throughout the day, making an intra-day low of 274 points and high of 469 points to finally close at 45,222 points, gaining 399 points.

Sentiments turned positive in the eleventh hour as buyers jumped in to cherry pick value stocks, said analyst Arhum Ghous. Major contribution to the index came from MTL (+2.67%), ENGRO (+3.42%) and ATRL (+2.55%) as they cumulatively contributed 25 points to the index. On the other hand, major laggards were HCAR (-2.35%), INDU (-0.42%) and UBL (-2.69%) as they cumulatively contributed 71 points to the index. PPL in the E&P sector gained (+3.95%) on back of material information with respect to new wellhead gas pricing of Sui gas field. The determined price is now equivalent to 55% of the natural gas price under the Petroleum Exploration & Production Policy 2012 and effective retroactively as of June 1, 2015. Steel sector gained on account of noise in the market that CRC prices have been increased, where DSL (+4.53%), ASTL (+3.27%), INIL (+3.26%) and ASL (+3.44) were the major gainers of the sector. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said late session support was witnessed in scrips across the board. Speculations ahead of annual payouts in blue chip oil, cement stocks and ADB approval on $6b projects favoring steel and cement stocks played a catalyst role in bullish close, he added.

Volumes decreased to 132m shares as compared to 146m shares of the previous day, while traded value also deceased to Rs6b.

Total 329 active companies participated in the session of which 237 closed in advance, 79 in decline while 13 remained unchanged.