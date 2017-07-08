LAHORE:- The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party Friday approved four development schemes costing Rs 10960.916 million. These schemes were approved in the first meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), presided over by the chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter
Four development schemes approved
