LAHORE - WAPDA Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Muzammil Hussain has said that Kachhi Canal project will be completed in August 2017.

He said the project, which started in 2002, was almost abandoned due to grossly cost and time overrun for various reasons, adding that the federal government’s support and excellent work by the Wapda engineers has re-energised the project.

He said that the Wapda is planning to gradually release water into the main canal during the current month from its head regulator located at Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffargarh district to test the canal and its structures. Thereafter, water will be discharged to the distribution system for irrigation in August. He said that 72,000 acres of virgin land will be irrigated in August this year.

He said Kachhi Canal is a vital project to ensure economic development and social uplift in the far flung areas of Balochistan by promoting agriculture and agro-based economy. With completion of Kachhi Canal project, Balochistan will be able to draw its share of water from the Indus River System, people in the area will cultivate their lands and accrue the benefits, he added.

During the visit, the Wapda chairman had a detailed round of the various sites and witnessed pace of construction work on the project. Earlier, the chairman also visited Chashma Barrage, and Jinnah and Chashma hydel power stations. Different issues relating to the two hydel power stations came under discussion. In addition, detailed deliberations were also made to enhance efficiency of Jinnah and Chashma hydel power stations.