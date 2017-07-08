ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries will oppose the decision of abolishing Engineering Development Board (EDB), The Nation has learnt reliably.

According to high placed sources, the closure of the department has been placed on agenda of the upcoming meeting scheduled to be held on July 13. “Closing down any department on the charges of corruption is not a solution, you should eliminate corruption instead of eliminating an important department,” source said. The committee secretary asked the Ministry of Industries secretary to attend the meeting in person along with all officials concerned who can apprise the committee regarding the shutdown decision. “We believe the EDB should not be shut down at any cost,” source said.

MNA Asad Umer, a former corporate executive and PTI stalwart, presided over the committee. It has twenty members including the industries and production minister. EDB, an affiliate department of Ministry of Industries, was established in 1995, with an aim to strengthen engineering sector, promote exports, increase technical training and enable import substitution.

Many believe that the department had played a role in curtailing industrialisation by imposing restrictions on import of several products, raw materials and by creating unnecessary delays. According to reports, a high-level body, headed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, decided to wind up the EDB due to rampant corruption and its alleged hurdles in setting up industrial units in the country.

Many believe that the decision to do away with the body was taken after the companies intending to set up new auto-manufacturing units complained to the prime minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about the alleged delaying tactics by the officials to approve their cases against bribe. The board had also faced flak in the past for not implementing international safety features and other standards in the locally assembled cars and protecting the interest of the auto-industry at the cost of consumers.