BOI to hold roadshow for expanding Pakistan's FDI

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) has said the government would hold roadshows in Germany, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in coming few months for increasing Pakistan's Foreign Direct Investment. Through new work plan, BOI would hold roadshows with the collaboration of chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), said a spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan talking to APP here. He said that through pro-active approach, we are mainly focussing to achieve the FDI target of $15 billion by 2025. The Board of Investment (BOI) said that huge foreign investment in automobile sector would is expected from different groups because of the prudent policies of the government. The spokesman said the government is committed to facilitate ease of doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness for Multinational Companies (MNCs).

He said that BOI had digitalized visa process for foreign investors and now the investors could apply online for business visa from anywhere.

Spokesman of BOI said, "We have also transformed the liaison and branch office from manual to online to facilitate the investors".

PTCL commissions Pakistan operations of AAE-1 submarine cable system

KARACHI (APP): The Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Limited (PTCL) on Friday announced the commissioning of Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) cable system that connects South East Asia to Europe via Egypt. Spanning over 25,000 kms, it is the largest submarine cable to be constructed in almost 15 years. With a capacity of at least 40 Terabits per second across 5 fiber pairs, AAE-1 is designed from the outset with 100 Gbps transmission technology, which may be upgraded in the future to fulfill increasing bandwidth demand. It was pointed out that the PTCL has been providing fixed line telephony services to the nation for the last 70 years and is also the country's largest provider of Broadband services. Being Pakistan's telecommunication backbone, PTCL is already a member of three other international submarine cable consortiums; SMW-3, SMW-4 and IMEWE. PTCL's huge investment in AAE-1 demonstrates its commitment to customers for providing a better quality of service via diverse and redundant routes.

Farmers advised to get soil samples analysed from laboratories

MULTAN (APP): Agriculture experts have advised farmers to get soil samples analyzed from laboratories set up at district level for land preparation in accordance with crop and soil needs for obtaining a higher yield. In a statement issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department, experts said that soil analysis can unveil necessary information like salinity, crop access to Nitrogen, micro nutrient including Potash, Zinc, Boron, presence of organic material, PH value of soil and availability of gypsum. This useful information can help farmers apply only the needed quantity of fertilizers and micronutrient and adopt proper measures to get good production results. Giving tips on how to collect sample from one acre of field for analysis, experts said that farmers should collect samples from different parts of the field and then mix them to get a compound sample.

They said that cotton farmers should dig down from zero to 30 cm deep and collect five to twenty five (25) samples from a cotton field and then mix all these to get a compound sample. This compound sample, upon analysis, can give average fertility of the land, they said. Farmers should first prepare a map of the field showing all details prominently.Samples should be collected from spaces away from the road, trees, heaps of fertilizers and houses. Samples of saline areas should be collected separately.

After getting the samples analyzed, farmers should then consult agriculture officials and follow their guidelines to get good produce.

Nepalese envoy visits MCCI

MULTAN (Staff Reporter): Ambassador of Nepal Ms Sewa Lamsal Adhikari disclosed on Friday many sectors of Nepalese economy has great potential for Pakistani investors, saying the investors would be given all out facilities. Addressing the members of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), she pointed out that sectors like hydro-power generation has the potential to offer lucrative opportunities to the investors. She was of the view that although the trade volume between Pakistan and Nepal was currently not at a satisfactory level, the situation could be improved as the two countries had tremendous potential in the areas of trade, tourism, investment and cultural promotion. She stressed on the exchange of business delegations for enhancing trade and promotion of investment opportunities between Nepal and Pakistan. She opined that agriculture and tourism were the main areas where both the countries could collaborate but the logistics issues, lack of communication and proper marketing were some hurdles in way of expansion of bilateral trade.

She pointed out that both sides discussed various proposals and suggestion for the promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations and agreed to enhance the interaction between the business community of both the countries by organizing the meeting of Joint Business Council, which was established in 1996, arranging meetings at commercial level, formulation of trade delegation and participation in trade fairs reciprocally. She further stated that agriculture and tourism were the main areas where both countries could collaborate. "Nepal is a landlocked country and it is difficult to transport freight. We need to look for solutions to boost mutual trade," she added.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi stated that Pakistani products, particularly leather goods, carpets, pharmaceuticals, textiles, pashmina lawn, textile made ups and allied products have great potential in Nepal which need to be marketed properly. He further stated that Pakistan and Nepal have close and cordial relations but their trade relations do not reflect their friendship.

The meeting was chaired by MCCI President Kh Jalal Uddin Roomi and attended by Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf, Senior Vice President Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, Mrs. Sidra and others.

Earlier, the Nepalese envoy met with the acting vice chancellor of BZU Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry and discussed the prospects for joint ventures in the field of education.