ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Wencai Zhang on Friday celebrated the ADB’s 50th anniversary along with federal ministers, diplomats, senior government officials, ADB staff and representatives of the development community.

The event included a panel discussion on “What’s Next—Supporting Pakistan’s Development Agenda,” launch of the ADB’s book titled as “Banking on the Future of Asia and the Pacific—50 Years of Asian Development Bank”, the presentation of a short video about ADB’s projects in Pakistan and the unveiling of a commemorative postage stamp.

“Over the last 50 years, ADB has helped to upgrade vital infrastructure, private sector development, improve public sector management and financial markets, foster social protection, development of agriculture sector, and provision of emergency assistance,” said Zhang. “Together we have overcome many development challenges; together we are committed to expanding our partnership to reduce poverty and increase prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

The anniversary event, jointly organised by ADB's Pakistan Resident Mission and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) of the Ministry of Finance, was kicked off by welcome remarks from ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang detailing key development milestones during the last five decades.

Pakistan was a founding member of the ADB in 1966. ADB’s first assistance for Pakistan was approved in 1968 to help small and medium scale industries. Since then, ADB has been one of Pakistan’s largest development partners, providing more than $29.5 billion in loans, technical assistance, and grants as of December 31, 2016.

In the panel discussion, moderated by ADB Senior Adviser Werner Liepach, Dar and Zhang discussed key lessons from Pakistan’s development experience with former finance secretary Tariq Bajwa, Sustainable Development Policy Institute Pakistan Executive Director Abid Qaiyum Suleri, and Khushhali Bank President and CEO Ghalib Nishtar. The minister outlined Pakistan’s economic direction and key achievements while underscoring the country’s tremendous development potential as a future economic powerhouse.

The book launched is the first comprehensive and definitive account of ADB’s 50-year history. Written by Australian National University academic Peter McCawley, a former Executive Director of ADB and former Dean of the ADB Institute, the book details how the ADB has responded to Asia’s challenges and evolved in the context of the changing international development agenda.

The commemorative postage stamp is issued by Pakistan Post to mark ADB and Pakistan’s 50-years of partnering for development. The Rs8 postage stamp features the ADB@50 insignia and is inspired by the blue ADB logo and the green Pakistan’s national flag.

During his visit, Zhang also met with senior government officials to discuss Pakistan’s development priorities. In Lahore, the ADB vice president discussed ADB operations with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visited Sundar Industrial Estate and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in Lahore.