LAHORE - Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) Vice Chairman (Punjab) Imran Abbas Awan has expressed concern over continuous dishonouring of cheques issued by the Punjab Finance Department (PFD) to contractors of different projects.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Imran claimed that payment of billions of rupees of the contractors had stuck because of this situation and they were facing serious liquidity crunch. He said that the public sector’s development projects would also hamper if the situation persists. “If our financial hardships are not settled at the earliest the development projects may not be completed within the stipulated time,” he added.

CAP Vice Chairman urged the Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to direct the finance department to immediately clear the payments of the construction contractors.