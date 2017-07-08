ISLAMABAD - A survey of listed companies included in the KSE-100 index has highlighted the need to enhance awareness among corporate decision-makers of the benefits of raising capital through Sukuk.

The survey was conducted by the SECP with the collaboration of PSX to identify the issues facing listed companies in raising capital by issuing Sukuk. As many as 90 percent of the survey respondents said that they wanted to attend a seminar focused on the chief financial officer (CFO) of the listed companies to know as to how best their company can raise capital by issuing Sukuk.

Conducted online via email from May 16 to June 14, 2017, it is the first survey of its kind in Pakistan on the issuance of Sukuk. To get the most meaningful results, the survey was only sent to the chief financial officer (CFO) of these companies and the response rate was 50 percent. Results show that only a minority of companies had considered issuing Sukuk in the last five years even though Sukuk can be more cost effective for issuers than conventional corporate bonds. There is a relatively large pool of liquidity available to Islamic financial institutions that can only be invested in Shariah compliant securities.

The SECP and FBR have also introduced a series of reforms removing the tax and compliance disadvantages which were previously faced by the issuers in issuing Sukuk. According to the Bahrain-based standard setter, the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), Sukuk are certificates of equal value representing undivided shares in the ownership of tangible assets, usufructs and services or (in the ownership of) the assets of particular projects or special investment activity.

The core issue in developing Islamic capital market in Pakistan is limited supply of Shariah complaint securities by issuers despite relatively large demand by investors. SECP has decided to organise a series of such seminars focused on companies to develop the Sukuk market.