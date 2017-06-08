LAHORE - The consumers in major parts of the provincial capital suffered another day of power tripping when around 276 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped during the windstorm on Tuesday night, suspending power supply for at least 12 hours consecutively from around 2am in the mid night to 2-30pm next day on Wednesday.

According to Lesco spokesperson, almost 179 feeders in urban areas and 97 feeders in rural localities of the companies tripped during the light rain of Tuesday night, causing breakdown of power supply for long duration.

The central circle of Lahore was affected the most including Samanbad division, Iqbal town division, Riawin Division and Township Division, the residents of which faced power supply suspension for around 12 hours. The LESCO spokesperson said that field staff was dispatched for repair and restoration of electricity supply without any delay, who worked efficiently and rested the supply in record time.

But citizens said they remained deprived of electricity due to a massive power cut. They said electricity distribution system is complex and a minor fault at one section often leads to chain reactions and breakdowns of power generation and transmission. It is not the first time that we are experiencing such massive power cut. It has become a routine matter.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, areas under Lesco suffered around hundreds of trippings and dozens of breakdowns. Both the days left the consumers sweating and fuming at the performance of power distributors, said a resident of Mozang. He said that for the last many years, they have been living with such lame excuses like harsh weather condition and over-burdened distribution system. Who will control these factors, he asked.