MCB Bank donates Rs 500,000 to NGO

LAHORE (PR): MCB Bank, Pakistan’s best bank, has donated a sum of Rs 500,000 to the renowned NGO Pink Ribbon towards the construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital. Imran Maqbool, President & CEO MCB Bank, Omer Aftab, CEO Pink Ribbon, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security & Marketing MCB Bank, and Farhan Ilyas, Business Development Coordinator Pink Ribbon, were present at the cheque handing over ceremony.

LUMS LCE launches ‘Hello Tomorrow Pakistan Challenge’

LAHORE (PR): LUMS Center for Entrepreneurship (LCE) collaborated with Hello Tomorrow Pakistan, Pakistan Innovation Foundation (PIF) and French Embassy Islamabad to launch ‘Hello Tomorrow Pakistan Challenge’ on June 1, 2017 at LUMS.

The winners of the local challenge will be sponsored to attend the Global Hello Tomorrow Summit in Paris in October to pitch in front of 300 international tech investors. The local challenge will act as a springboard for startups to get access to global support including investor and mentor access. The local challenge would accept startup applications from all over Pakistan working in the field of science, technology and social entrepreneurship. The closing date of the application is July 10, 2017. Three startups will be representing Pakistan in the Global Hello Tomorrow Summit.

The launch event was attended by Vice Chancellor LUMS, Prof Dr S Sohail H. Naqvi; Sanwal Muneer, Head Hello Tomorrow Pakistan; Andre De Bussy, Counsellor for Cooperation and Culture Affairs, French Embassy Islamabad; Zia Imran, Board Member, Pakistan Innovation Fund (PIF), and Faisal Sherjan, Director, LUMS Center for Entrepreneurship.

Speaking to the participants at the launch, Vice Chancellor LUMS, Prof Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi said, “The idea is to create successes locally and help aspiring entrepreneurs present the ideas globally.”

Elaborating on Hello Tomorrow, Sanwal Muneer, Hello Tomorrow Ambassador in Pakistan said the challenge will “open new doors for local entrepreneurs.”

Andre De Bussy commented that “Pakistan is chosen to be among the ten countries to participate in the Hello Tomorrow Challenge, as we see a lot of potential and viable ideas in the local communities”.

Bahria Enclave Islamabad Zoo welcomes new family members

RAWALPINDI / ISLAMABAD (PR): Bahria Enclave Islamabad’s zoo recently welcomed three new family members when the Royal Bengal Tigress gave birth to three cute cubs. The mother and the three newborns are staying in perfect health. By now, the cubs have started showing healthy physical activity, amusing everyone around with their frolics.

The Bengal Tigress arrived at the zoo in 2014 and has enjoyed a distinguished status ever since. The cubs are a new attraction for the regular visitors and kids. In addition, a visibly excited zoo staff is receiving best wishes and enquiry calls from the residents of Bahria Enclave and other parts of the twin cities.

‘The tigress and the cubs are in perfect health. The four are staying together,’ said Dr. Saima Somal, Veterinary Officer, Bahria Enclave Club.

She added, ‘The cubs are being fed by the mother and are receiving food supplements for better nourishment. Everyone is excited and we are taking great care of the new family members.’

Bahria Enclave Islamabad Zoo is home to a variety of animal species which are loved by the visitors particularly children. These animals are being kept in international standard environment under the supervision of highly-qualified and well-trained staff.

Bahria Enclave is an upscale and luxurious lifestyle community in Islamabad, where the residents are Bahria Town’s signature splendid lifestyle featuring world-class monuments, tourist attractions, Macaw restaurant, golf course and parks.

Composite Oracle suite at Keppel Energy

KARACHI (PR): Keppel Energy is a licensed utilities retailer for electricity, gas, and chilled water based out of Singapore.

Energy retail has many moving parts as companies practice price arbitrage amongst fluctuating prices of utilities with supply and demand spikes. Within this complex ecosystem Keppel Energy was determined to transform digitally to maintain its leadership status. This meant looking for a flexible technology solution that helped Keppel respond to the customer journey with superior and personalized customer service, timely informed decision-making using analytics, ability to respond to customer demands in near real time, all the while ensuring that the proffered solution was integrated into a heterogeneous enterprise environment.

Keppel selected an Oracle solution proposed by InfoTech, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, consisting of Oracle CC&B for Retail Billing; Oracle Utilities Self Serving Portal; SOA for Integration; Oracle’s suite of CX Cloud products; database; and security products. Real time configurations to respond to customers and markets with agility was a singular powerful attribute of this solution that would allow Keppel to serve, compete and win.

Tech Mahindra led the response to Keppel’s request for solution with InfoTech supporting them as implementation partners for the Oracle Utilities Suite, CX and SOA. InfoTech’s demonstrated experience in complex utility implementations across Europe, Asia and Africa, and their ability to successfully demonstrate Rating and Billing engine to Keppel’s Business and IT teams and show flexible configurations according to real world use case were key to winning this important project.