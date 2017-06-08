FAISALABAD - Head of Economic Department at French Embassy Philippe Fouet said on Wednesday that there were immense opportunities to enhance cooperation in trade and technology between Pakistan and France.

France considered Pakistan a huge potential market for business and is keen to further promote bilateral trade and economic ties, he said.

Addressing a meeting at Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here, he said that business was the best way to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that France greatly values its relations with Pakistan and strengthening ties was one of the priorities of French economic policy.

He said that France and Pakistan had a huge scope to expand relations in various sectors of the economy, therefore, private sector in Pakistan should enhance its interaction with French counterparts.

He said that several French companies were working in Pakistan in different trade fields. "We have latest technology and expertise and Pakistan could achieve good results for its economy by enhancing cooperation", he said.

He termed GSP plus as a key driver for promoting bilateral trade and said that with duty free access to EU, Pak-French trade volume had witnessed a positive growth. However, bilateral trade volume was still not up to the real potential, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Muhammad Naeem said that France, no doubt was one of the vocal and reliable supporters of Pakistan and had adopted extreme measures to support its economy.

Terming France as a major export destination for Pakistan and largest trading partner among EU countries, he stressed the need for diversification in two-way trade. Inviting French Businessmen and investors for joint ventures, he said that they should take full advantage of Pakistan that was a profound blend of best geographical location and trade & investment opportunities.

He proposed that there should be regular exchange of trade circles between the two countries so that private to private contacts could be developed. The PTEA will be eager to respond positively to any initiative taken by French Embassy in this

connection, he said. Former vice chairman PTEA Rehan Naseem Bharara also spoke on the occasion.