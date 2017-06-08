ISLAMABAD - GE Transportation will provide Pakistan Railways with 20 FDL C20EMP locomotives to help in the transportation of people and goods across the country’s mountainous northern terrain.

“We continue to make great strides towards reaching the transportation goal as part of the country’s Vision 2025 plan,” said Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister, Pakistan Railways. “Modernizing rail transportation and improving regional connectivity are critical components of the government’s plan, and we’re confident that our relationship with GE will help achieve these goals,” he said.

A press statement issued here stated that Pakistan Railways and GE Transportation have maintained a successful relationship for more than four decades, and announcement builds upon the commitment to further develop Pakistan’s rail infrastructure. GE Transportation will provide Pakistan Railways with 20 FDL C20EMP locomotives to help in the transportation of people and goods across the country’s mountainous northern terrain.

These lighter weight 2,000 horsepower locomotives are designed to better maneuver high gradient tracks in the country. The AC/DC locomotives enable the unique tractive effort necessary to operate the country’s northern most landscape. The locomotives can serve both freight and passenger cargo, and will primarily be used between Karachi and Lahore, with Peshawar and Quetta added later on. New locomotives may be dedicated to oil and freight supply, facilitating the business community in Faisalabad and Multan, by running a train each from these stations.

“GE’s long-standing relationship with Pakistan Railways is a testament to our reliability and innovation within the rail space,” said Sarim Sheikh, President & CEO, GE Pakistan. “We look forward to delivering locomotives that help the country reach its goals in improving rail infrastructure across the country, improving the quality of services to citizens and supporting the nation’s economy.”

In 2015, GE and Pakistan Railways signed an agreement for 55 Evolutions Series Locomotives, of which 32 are already in country. Similarly, Pakistan Railways’ agreement to purchase these light weight locomotives further supports the Government of Pakistan’s desire to increase the share of rail in transportation from 4 percent to 20 percent within the next 10 years.

