KARACHI:- Price of gold continued upward trajectory in the international market as it gained $7 per ounce and settled at $1289.Likewise, price of gold soared by Rs 200 per tola in local markets and settled at Rs50500 whereas price of 10g gold settled at Rs 43285 following an increase of Rs 171. Price of silver went through slight change as it garnered Rs 5 and settled at Rs 730.–DNA