PSDP: Rs 5177.3m released for Communications Div projects

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has released Rs 5177.305 million for Communications Division projects excluding National Highway Authority (NHA) schemes under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) so far. An official source Wednesday told APP that a total of 5285.265 million had been allocated for the Communications Division projects other than NHA in the PSDP of ongoing fiscal year. For construction of Central Police Office of Motorway Police at G-11/1, Rs 222.196 was allocated out of which Rs 120.661 million has been released so far. For construction of Green Line Bus Transit System in Karachi, Rs 5,000 million was allocated which has been released too. The Rs 23.403 million allocated under PSDP for enhancement of Training capabilities of Construction Machinery Training Capabilities (Phase-IV) at Islamabad has been released. He said out of Rs 34. 748 million allocated for construction of complex for NH&MP at Rahim Yar Khan, 28.235 million has been released.

The Rs 4.916 million allocated for NTRC Operational Research Wing has also been released.

OGDCL injects 18 new wells in production gathering system

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has injected 18 new wells in its production gathering system in first three quarters of the current fiscal year, adding approximately 1,337,395 barrels crude oil and 9,348 mmcf gas more in its pool. The wells including Qadirpur HRL-II, Kunnar-II, Rajian-9, Nashpa-6 & 7, Unnar-1, Thora Deep- 1 & 2, Pasakhi West Deep-I, Pasakhi East-I, TAY-2, 3 & 4, Dars-I, Dars Deep-I, Dars West-1, 6 Shah-I and Qadirpur-56 have been injected in the existing production gathering system, official sources told APP. While, production testing has been completed at wells including Khamiso-I, Qadirpur-57, Sur Qammar-I, Dachrapur-3 and Chutto-I, they added. During the period, the sources said, the company also carried out successful workover jobs with rig at wells including Palli Deep-1, Rajian-2, Kunnar-8 & 10, Pasakhi-5, Pasakhi Deep-6 and Sono-8 to arrest natural decline and revive production from mature wells.

As part of preventive maintenance plan, they informed that Annual Turn Around (ATA) of plants were carried out at Sinjhoro, Chanda, Nashpa, Bobi, Uch and Dakhni/Soghri fields.

Due to which, the company witnessed an increase of nine percent in its average daily net crude oil production compared to the preceding period.

Besides, it completed pressure build-up survey jobs at various wells of Uch, Bobi, Nashpa, Pasakhi, Sinjhoro and TAY fields to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters.

Answering a question, they said OGDCL drilled 13 new wells and made four discoveries namely Gundanwari-I, Mithri-I, Khamiso-I and Chutto-I during the current financial year so far. The new finds have daily production potential of 37 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas and 300 barrels (bbl) of oil.

Moreover, they said, in line with its production enhancement strategy, the company focussed on completion of ongoing development projects and utilization of latest production techniques to augment oil and gas production from its own and joint venture fields.

As a result, the sources said, the OGDCL achieved its highest ever gross crude oil production of 50,354 bbl per day. The company's average daily net saleable production of crude oil is around 43,989 bbl, natural gas 1,051 mmcf, Liquefied Petroleum Gas 411 tons and sulphur 39 tons.

Seventh round of negotiations on Pak-Turkey FTA continues in Turkey

ISLAMABAD (DNA): The seventh round of negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey continued in Turkey for negotiation to reach the final agreement. “Secretary Ministry of Commerce Younas Dhaga led Pakistan’s delegation in ongoing talks on FTA between Pakistan and Turkey. Pakistan and Turkey will also discuss specific sectors including textile sector during the negotiation,” a senior official of Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday. He said, “The two sides would exchange provisional lists for a final agreement in upcoming round of dialogue. Pakistan and Turkey’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be signed on August 14, for enhancing the bilateral trade between two countries.” “Pakistan’s trade balance with Turkey remained positive until 2011, however, it started decreasing since 2011, when additional duties on various commodities were imposed by the two countries,” he said. The official said, “The two sides are carrying discussions on agreement on goods, services and investment.”

He said, “Pakistan will get market space in agriculture and pharmaceutical sector in Turkey. Pakistan’s major imports from Turkey include manmade textiles, towels, steel structure, tanning and plastic chemicals, processed milk and whey.”

“Whereas the country’s major exports to Turkey are denim PET, ethanol, cotton yarn, fabric and rice, garments, leather, carpets, surgical instruments, sports goods and chemicals,” he said.

13 coal based power projects at various stages of completion: PPIB

ISLAMABAD (APP): Six power generation projects based on indigenous coal with cumulative capacity of 4290 megawatts and seven projects based on imported coal with cumulative capacity of 5201 megawatts are presently under process at various stages and will be completed in near future. According to an official of PPIB Wednesday, the coal development is accorded strategic importance by the federal and provincial governments. The federal and provincial governments are working together to provide enabling environment and robust infrastructure that is required for Thar Coal Development, roads, water supply, waste water drainage channel and airport and transmission line. All power generation projects including those based on indigenous and imported coal are dealt by the Ministry of Water Power and PPIB. The government of Sindh has been encouraging projects of open pit mining, coal based power generation, underground coal gasification, surface gasification, coal to liquid and briquetting.

Many blocks of Thar Coal field have already been allotted and offered to foreign local investors for integrated mining and power projects.

Some of Thar Coal Mining and Power projects are enlisted for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The commissioning of Thar projects will usher in a new era of energy security for the country and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.