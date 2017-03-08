Porsche takes top spot in six categories

KARACHI (PR): In 2016, Porsche again won six awards from J.D Power. This is shown by the results of IQS and APEAL study conducted by the market research institute J.D. More than 80,000 private individuals assessed 245 models from 33 manufacturers. The Porsche 911 was rated highest among all for the fifth time in a row in the ‘Midsize Premium Sporty Car’ segment. The Macan came top in the ‘Compact Premium SUV’ segment. Whereas the company’s main production plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen also came first in factory rankings in the Europe and Africa region.

Rida Bangash grabs top spot in CIE 2016

KARACHI (PR): In the month of May 2016, O-level students were preparing for their CIE Examination to prove their hard work and to prove themselves. Whilst they were waiting for their results in August 2016, mental and emotional strain could be seen on their faces. One of them was Rida Bangash, a commerce student and such a dedicated individual, who was also hoping for a significant outcome like all. Results were announced and to everyone’s surprise, Rida Bangash not only secured A’ but also made her parents, teachers, friends and above all her school proud by making her way to cadre of world’s toppers. She has actually topped in the subject of Accounting throughout the world in CIE 2016. Her diligent and sheer efforts really paid of and brought her glory. The City School wishes her best of luck in her future endeavours.

Emirates to unveil A380 onboard lounge

LAHORE (PR): Emirates, Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline 2016, will launch a series of new cabin products and enhancements in 2017 for both its A380 and Boeing 777 fleet.

The multi-million dollar cabin interiors upgrade programme includes an enhanced Onboard Lounge for its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates, said: “The A380 Onboard Lounge is hugely popular with our customers, and has become an iconic feature of Emirates’ A380 offering. Particularly on long-haul flights, our customers tell us they appreciate the opportunity to stretch their legs and mingle in the relaxed, yet classy lounge area.

“Since we first launched the product in 2008, our A380 Onboard Lounge has gone through small but successive enhancements in line with customer feedback to increase the amount of space for our customers to interact in the lounge. In our latest revamp, we have taken inspiration from private yacht cabins, and amongst other thoughtful touches, we have increased the seating space, and also made it more intimate and conducive for our passengers to socialise or enjoy our lounge service.”

Fashion Bridal Expo held

KARACHI (PR): Dolce Vita Home and The Exhibit organised The Fashion and Bridal Expo, which took place recently in Karachi. Organised by the talented duo Alyzeh Rahim Shirazi and Sania Hasnain Ali, this fashion and bridal expo was a great stage to meet and greet some of the biggest designers and lifestyle brands of the country along with some rising talent of Pakistan’s fashion industry.

This exhibition was a huge platform for consumers to shop from and interact with over 50 bridal, lifestyle, fashion and luxury brands. Ranging from bridal wear, to luxury prêt to summer prêt, jewellery, interiors and even menswear; this Fashion and Bridal Expo was one of a kind.

Commenting about the event, Alyzeh said, “It was a great experience taking bridal and fashion expo to Karachi for the very first time. The response was huge and people were really excited to see the top designers in fashion, interior and jewellery who showcased the latest fashion trends in an amazing way. I believe such events play an integral part in promotion of the talented fashion icons of the country. On the other hand Dolce Vita Home was and always is a hit with their impeccable set up and beautifully crafted pieces. ”

Patel Foundation School goes digital

KARACHI (PR): K-Electric has partnered with Patel Education Foundation School (PEFS) located in Saeedabad, Baldia Town, to provide desktop computers to the school. The newly established computer lab was inaugurated in the presence of KE representatives and school management on Tuesday.

According to KE spokesperson, “Provision of computers for educational purpose besides enhancing students’ access to information also helps them prepare for modern-day challenges and subsequently bridging the digital divide in our society. KE will continue to make social investments in line with its commitment of empowering the society.”

According to the principal of PEFS, “For over a decade, we have been providing quality education free of cost in Baldia Town and through the partnership with K-Electric around 200 students will be able to use computers for the first time at the school. We are hopeful that this generous support will help develop students’ computer knowledge which serves the foundations of the Digital Age.”

SOT hosts festival of ideas

ISLAMABAD (PR): ‘A World of Tomorrow’, the international festival of ideas which is part of School of Tomorrow (SOT) Events, will be held on March 11-12, 2017 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad. SOT Events are organised by Beaconhouse and are free and open to the public. They have previously been held in Karachi and Lahore in 2015 and 2016.

The latest two-day event in Islamabad will feature over 40 sessions and more than 150 speakers from Pakistan and around the world including scholars, celebrities, thought leaders, policymakers, artists, performers, environmentalists, social activists and media persons.

PIA clarifies about video

KARACHI (PR): It is clarified that the video circulating on social media is some years old. This can be said with certainty because PIA discontinued this type of glasses and the corporate logo on them several years ago. Furthermore, the video was recorded inside a Boeing 737-300 aircraft which PIA phased out in 2014, whereas the flight number PK207 which is mentioned in the video was terminated in 2015. The Senior Purser shown in this video retired in 2014.

It is unfortunate that some people are trying to use this video to malign PIA while raising questions about its food safety standards.

Gul Ahmed’s latest TVC a breath of fresh air

KARACHI (PR): Gul Ahmed’s latest TVC speaks from the heart of the brand. It’s a breath of fresh air in the cluttered world of local advertising, especially that of the clichéd messages in Pakistani lawn ads. The commercial has utilised a realistic approach, focused on how imperfections make a person beautiful. The unique elements of individuality shown in this TVC; such as rough and frizzy hair, dark complexion, birth marks, long or hooked noses, facial mole, etc. are all wrongly perceived as defects.

You see these so-called 'imperfections' being owned by the glamorous models, who consider it as a part of them and ultimately improve their perfect image. Starting off with powerful beats underscoring strong dialogue, the TVC features women bearing the above facial elements; telling the world that no one can tell them that these are imperfections. It ends with these women claiming how they enjoy bursting the bubbles of 'imperfection' prevalent in society, closing with the hashtag #MeinPerfectHoon, which speaks strongly about the overall communication in the advertisement.