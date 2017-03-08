LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit has urged the government to initiate a comprehensive package for the women entrepreneurs.

On the occasion of International Women Day, the LCCI president said that women in Pakistan constitute more than half of total population but their creative abilities are in isolation due to a number of reasons. He said that women entrepreneurs should be provided same regulatory and institutional framework as their male counterparts have so that they could enjoy a free market mechanism. They said that business environment for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan are still not as comfortable as it should be.

He said that in recent years the government has been focusing more on the development of women entrepreneurs in the country but due attention is required and factors are needed to dig out that limit women entrepreneurs access to the necessities and active participation in the economic activities.

He said that the products prepared by women entrepreneurs should be allowed concession in taxes. They urged the government to come up with a more comprehensive package for the women entrepreneurs.

He said that imparting training to women is a must because as having all the talent a number of women are unable to make a mark in the international market because they did not have a certificate from any reputed institution, a prerequisite to enter into world market.