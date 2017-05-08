SARGODHA: The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department removed over 354 illegal number plates while many vehicles were taken into custody over fake documents. According to E&T Director Mushtaq Afridi said that during an operation, 1,264 vehicles were checked across the district where 354 illegal number plates were removed, 31 defaulter vehicles were taken into custody and documents of 90 vehicles were seized. The teams of E&T department conducted operations at various points and had checked over 10,000 vehicles so far through the weekly campaign, he added.–APP