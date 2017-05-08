ISLAMABAD: FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Chairman Atif Ikram Sheikh has said that the government has taken a number of steps to boost exports but the implementation of Rs180 billion export package announced in January is still awaited.

He said that the FPCCI supports economic vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. PM Nawaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar realise the importance of the business community in the national development therefore they are paying special attention to the issues being confronted by them, said FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Chairman Atif Ikram Sheikh.

Businessmen hope that the prime minister would direct his economic managers to take solid steps in the budget to facilitate business community and resolve some of their outstanding issues, he added. Sheikh said that the government has achieved a lot during last three years and the country was heading towards a bright future as the challenges of extremism, terrorism and the chronic energy shortages have been addressed to a large extent.

He said the government is alive to the problems of business community including infrastructure, energy and tax related issues which are being resolved amicably. Difficult decisions on vital national matters were now being taken with consensus while huge Chinese investment in the energy sector and several new projects is encouraging.

The business leader mentioned the projects in solar, hydel, coal and nuclear, besides the three new power generation plants that would be run with LNG soon. He lauded the government for taking serious steps to cull energy shortages and supported decision of the government to expedite work on gas pipeline projects.

He said that the government has taken a number of steps to boost exports and strengthen external trade but the implementation of Rs180 billion export package announced in January is still awaited. The super tax should be abolished in the upcoming budget as it is discouraging foreign investment in the country, he demanded.