Rs 87,155m released for NHA under PSDP till date

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has released Rs87,155 million for National Highway Authority (NHA) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till date. Talking to APP, an official source said on Sunday that out of 22,000 million allocated for Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, Rs15,400 million had been released so far. Moreover for land acquisition and affected properties compensation for construction of the project, Rs1770.640 million had been allocated out of which Rs1408 million had been released. For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab Highway Rs4,000 million had been allocated and released. For construction of 118 km Thakot-Havelian Expressway construction, Rs600 million had been released while Rs1771.600 million allocated for land acquisition of the project. Rs1110 million had been released for construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35). For the construction of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a total of Rs4,000 million had been allocated and released.

For Basima-Khuzdar section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs4,400 million had been released.

Rice growers received training to boost yield

ISLAMABAD (APP): The small rice farmers of district Sheikhupura have received training on soil health, water use efficiency and sustainable rice cultivation standards to increase per acre yield of the crop. More than 180 marginalised rice producing farmers of the area were sensitised in the training organised by Rice Partners in collaboration with MARS food and Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation. The trainers said that rice production in Pakistan is becoming unsustainable due to looming water crisis, shortage of labour, and environmental foot print on agro ecological system. "It is instrumental for improving livelihood of marginalised rice growing farmers to learn activities for improving their skills on water saving practices to ensure sustainable rice cultivation", the trainers remarked. Chief Operating officer of Rice Partners, Muhammad Ali Tariq highlighted the role of Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP)'s standards on sustainable rice cultivation. He focused the socially disadvantage rice growers to excel on water productivity and sustainable production of rice as per SRP standard.

Significance of cotton crop highlighted

LAHORE (PR): Known as ‘white gold’, cotton is the most important cash crop of a legion of farmers who grow cotton in Pakistan and is a major driver of the economy as around 55 percent of the country total exports ie textile exports, are significantly dependent on this crop. If the country produces enough cotton, the economy benefits whereas a failure hits textile exports and in turn country’s GDP growth hard. In year 2016 only, over 4.6 million bales shortfall in cotton production resulted in a whopping 0.5 percent loss to the GDP, in addition to impacting the incomes of over 1.3 million farmers. Now consider the fact that our country, which was a major cotton exporter in the early 1990s, is a major importer of cotton for a long time now. Over the last many years, Pakistan has been importing 3 to 5 million bales of cotton per year to meet the growing demand of cotton based industry which costs the national exchequer heavily, approximately $1 billion for each 1 million bales.

1648.5MW added to national grid since July 2016

ISLAMABAD (APP): As many as 1648.5 megawatt electricity has been added to the national grid system since July 2016. While talking to APP, official sources told that the electricity was added though various sources including wind, solar, nuclear, Bagasse and thermal. They said some 13 projects have started supplying power to the national grid during the said period. Giving the details, they said some 378.5 megawatt has been added through eight wind projects. The projects included 50 megawatt each Metro, Younis, Tapal, Sachal and Dwood Hydro China and 49.5 megawatt each Master and Gul Ahmad. Similarly, Chashnupp (Nuclear) was contributing 340 megawatt, Crest Energy (Solar) 100 megawatt and Bhikki (Thermal) 716 megawatt, they said. Two Bagasses projects including Fatima Energy and Hamza Sugar having 99 megawatt and 15 megawatt capacity respectively have also been commissioned during the said period.