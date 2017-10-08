ISLAMABAD : Business community has called for taking measures to address the issues being faced by the real estate sector in the country.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sheikh Amir Waheed said that real estate sector was playing a key role in the economic development of the country. He said that it was facing problems due to imposition of heavy taxes and urged the government for rationalising taxes on this important sector to facilitate the growth of business activities. He was addressing a delegation of Islamabad Real Estate Welfare Group that visited ICCI led by Group Leader Chaudhry Abdul Rauf to congratulate the new office bearers of the chamber.

Waheed said that business of thousands of people was directly or indirectly linked with real estate sector but increase of taxes has slumped the business activities in this sector which would impact economic growth of the country as well.

He urged the government for paying urgent attention to this sector to reduce unemployment and creating more job opportunities in the country.

ICCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed and Vice President Nisar Ahmed Mirza assured the delegation that the chamber would raise their issues at all relevant forums for solution and would fully cooperate in efforts to provide relief to this sector.