ISLAMABAD : The first meeting of Restructuring Committee of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) was held here and it discussed the restructuring plan of PCCC to improve its working capacities for the development of the cotton crop in the country. The committee met with Member National Assembly Chaudhry Asad-ur-Rahman in the chair.

The committee was appraised about the development of new areas and situation of existing crop besides the measures being taken so far for expending the outreach of activities and extension services, said Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that Ministry of Textile Industry had constituted a committee for the restructuring PCCC, in order to enhance the performance of the body.

The restructuring committee was comprised of four members of National Assembly, Chaudhry Asad-ur-Rahman, Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-din and Sajid Mehdi. Secretary Ministry of Textile Industry and two members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) would be the members of restructuring committee, he added.

He informed that the committee discussed about the ginning, fiber improvement and technical research aspects to produce quality products to attract the international markets. It stressed the need on technology transfer by activating the applied research and development departments as well as enhancing the outreach of services departments for marketing, he added.

The committee, he said, directed to take appropriate measures for addressing the emerging issues in cotton crop including pest, diseases, soil, water and nutrition. Technology transfer and outreach services department of PCCC was asked to prepare training modules of various levels, audience, duration and topics of cotton, he added.