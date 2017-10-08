MULTAN: Distribution of seed packets of winter season vegetables has begun under Chief Minister's Kitchen gardening project. Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Friday that seed packets of carrot, spinach, fenugreek leaves (Methi), turnip, coriander, salad, rapeseed and other vegetables were being distributed to enable people grow vegetables at five-marla spare land at their homes. For better production, people should mix good quality soil, called Bhal, soil from their field and animal waste fertilizers in equal quantity.–APP