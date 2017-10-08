LAHORE - The logo and pump design of Euro Oil, a new oil marketing company venturing into Pakistan market, was unveiled in a graceful event held at a local hotel. The company announced to open 300 retail stations in Pakistan over the next three years and also to open up stand-alone lubricant stations in collaboration with Gazprom, one of the world’s largest oil companies.

The event was attended by Habib Ahmad, Honorary Consul General of Russian Federation, renowned analyst Mujibur Rahman Shami, Chairman Euro Oil Adnan Nasir, Chief Executive Umer Shami and Chief Operating Officer Sohail Ahmad. A number of other senior company management and dealers and retailers from all across Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

Sohail Ahmad, while addressing the ceremony, elaborated on the future plans of the company and informed the audience of foreign investment Euro Oil is bringing to the Pakistan oil industry. He said that Euro Oil will introduce new standards of customer service and quality in the market and will invest aggressively to achieve the target of 300 fuel stations in next three years. He said the logo and design of the company is among the most innovative and modern in the industry and thousands of new jobs will be created in the years to come. He further said that joint venture with Gazprom, one of the world’s largest companies, to market lubricants and open lubricant centers across Pakistan are evidence enough of large untapped potential of Pakistan oil market. He also said that a state of the art storage facility of more than 10 million liters is near completion in Sahiwal and two new storage facilities in Lahore and KP will be completed next year.

Habib Ahmad showed optimism that such ventures will bring Pakistan and Russia closer to each other and will pave the way of further investment by Russian companies in Pakistan market.

