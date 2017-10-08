Rs1914.770m released for petroleum sector in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD (APP): The govt has released Rs 1914.770 million for the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2017-18) in first quarter of the current fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs 3987.778 million. According to the official data, Rs 1.798 million, out of Rs 8.992 million allocation, have been released for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan. Funds amounting to Rs 1912.274 million have been provided for supply of gas to various localities in Baddhomali Town of district Narowal, NA-112 of district Sialkot, NA-129 of district Lahore, NA-132 of district Sheikhupura, NA-04 Peshawar, NA-30 and NA-31 of Swat and Shangla besides PK-27 of district Mardan, while Rs 0.698 million for exploration of Tertiary Coal in Punjab Central Salt Range. This year, the government has earmarked Rs 415.807 million for acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

, Rs 37.977 million for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, Rs 3.492 million for exploration of tertiary coal in Central Salt Range of Punjab, Rs 387.421 million for supply of gas to Baddhomali Town of district Narowal, Rs 238.786 million for supply of gas to various villages of NA-112 of district Sialkot, Rs 300.402 million for provision of gas to various villages of NA-129 of district Lahore, Rs 340.466 million for supply of gas to various villages of NA-132 of district Sheikhupura, Rs 250 million for gas supply to NA-04 of Peshawar, Rs 252.317 million for gasification of localities in NA-29, NA-30 and NA-31 of Swat and Shangla, Rs 142 million for gasification of villages of PK-27 of district Mardan, besides Rs 614.394 million to provide gas to Union Council Srikot of district Haripur, Rs 700.020 million for provision of gas to various localities of NA-18 of district Abbottabad, Rs 28.963 million for supply of gas to Union Council Darya Gali Tehsil Murree of district Rawalpindi, Rs 254.437 million for supply of gas to localities of Kahuta and for gas supply to Union Council Nimbal of Tehsil Murree.

NBP to strengthen regional branches by January 2018

ISLAMABAD (APP):The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), the country’s largest public sector bank, would be restructured by beginning of next year, with major focus on strengthening of the regional offices of the bank through human and capital resource development in order to improve overall performance. “The bank aims to strengthen all its regional offices by January 2018,” a top official of the bank said, adding that the aim was to empower managers in various regions to take decisions and run the business in their respective regions independently. The regional offices would be headed by Executive Vice President (EVPs) who would have full authority and responsibility of their region to run business affairs, the official said, adding the revamping exercise to this effect has already been initiated by the bank. The strengthening of regional branches would help promote business and handle the grievances of the customers in a more effective way.

The officials also informed that work on establishing a branch of NBP in China was underway and many formalities have been completed while others would be accomplished soon.

Hopefully, the NBP China branch would be established in the first half of next calendar year to facilitate business and other transactions between the two countries and further boost trade and investment activities under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) had already accorded a formal approval to our initial application for setting up a branch while the process for seeking issuance of a preparatory license was in process and hopefully would be issued soon.

However, he said that NBP might face some internal issues in opening the branch in China following a decision by the Supreme Court in favour of the pensioners of the bank, which would cost the bank approximately Rs47.7 billion.

Sindh govt spending Rs350m for production of hybrid seeds

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE (APP): In Sindh, an amount of over three hundred fifty million rupees is being spent to develop technology for production of hybrid seeds in the province. According to Radio Pakistan, agriculture department sources told that rice and cotton research stations in Thatta and Ghotki districts will also be rehabilitated to maximize production of agri products. Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha has said that all-out efforts will be made for progress and prosperity of farmers. He was addressing a seminar on "Canola Cultivation and its Advantages" in Jalalpur, says a press release issued here on Saturday. Promoting cultivation of oil-producing crops would not only help save foreign exchange but also bring prosperity to farmers, he added. He said that a campaign regarding cultivating oil-producing crops on maximum area was in progress. We want farmers to earn maximum profit by using less resources, he said, adding that the provincial govt has provided huge subsidy on cultivation of canola to achieve this target."

GSP needs lump sum release of funds for acquisition of drilling rigs

ISLAMABAD (APP): Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) needs lump sum release of Rs 415.8 million budget allocated for acquisition of drilling rigs in the Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18. "Last year, the GSP had surrendered the budget as it was not able to acquire the rigs due to quarterly releases. The budget has been re-allocated for the current year, but we need it in lump sum to meet requirements for tender floating and making payments for the rigs," official sources told APP on Friday. They said the latest drilling rigs would help increase minerals identification and exploration activities in potential areas of the country and achieve self-reliance in the energy sector. The rigs will be in use of the GSP to map existing hydrocarbon resources in different potential areas of the country, they added. Answering a question, the sources informed that the state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had around nine own rigs with the capacity to drill up to 5,500 meters deep.

"The company-owned rigs' drilling capacity is from 2,500 to 5,500 meters, which are almost 35 to 40 years old," they added.

They said Pakistan was facing a huge gap between demand and supply of energy. Currently, the sources said, its total gas production was four billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) against the demand of eight bcfd of gas, and the oil production stood at around 10,000 barrels per day, while its requirement was seven to eight times higher than the production.

They expressed confidence that oil and gas exploration production would increase with arrival of new drilling rigs and geological survey equipment.