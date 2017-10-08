KANDHKOT - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday inaugurated a project to enhance the production of gas from Kandhkot Gas Field as another step forward to overcome the energy shortage in the country.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal and Minister of State for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Darshan and MD PPL Syed Wamiq Bukhari, unveiled the plaque of the facility that had been accomplished within a short span of time through fast track drilling.

The Kandhkot Gas Field was discovered in 1959 and started gas production in 1983 due to low gas demand at that time. Currently, there are 36 development wells in the gas field which has a reservoir of 549 billion cubic feet gas wherein modern technology is being used to extract gas.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister congratulated Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) for completing the challenging task, handed over to them last year by Cabinet Committee on Energy.

He said the objective of the project was to help generate another 450 megawatts of electricity from Guddu Power Plant to fulfill the power needs during summer season. He said the project involved drilling and compression besides the installation of a power plant in Guddu but consequent to the efforts of the PPL’s workers, all had been achieved.

The prime minister termed the PPL as prime example of public sector company that had been growing besides contributing to the national economy. He viewed that the incumbent government never interfered into the matters of PPL, be it the use of resources or the jobs.

He told the gathering that record employment had been made in PPL during the current government but the whole process was carried purely on merit.

He said the project also helped save $250 million to $300 million against imported gas which was the only option to fuel the power plant if the gas supply from Kandhkot Gas Filed would not have been enhanced.

He directed the PPL to enhance the exploration activities in all four provinces as its main mandate.

Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi said more than 100 gas discoveries had been made during the current government that had also ensured 100 per cent reserves replenishment by discovering gas resources equaling the one consumed during the period.

He said extension of Sui Gas Field was also underway that would benefit both the people of Balochistan as well as the PPL. He said that the PPL was playing a basic but invisible role to mitigate the power crisis as a fundamental step for country’s progress.

The prime minister also directed the PPL to carry out welfare projects for local population under its Corporate Social Responsibility besides employing the local people not only on lower ranking jobs but upper ones too after imparting them the required training.

He thanked the officers and workers of the PPL for completing the project and assured that the government would continue striving to help resolve their issues.

Press Release adds: PPL achieved the extraordinary feat of delivering the near-impossible target of scaling up sales gas from KGF to 230 MMscfd ahead of time.

The record production enhancement within tight deadlines was made possible due to the company’s consistent efforts to tap optimal potential of Kandhkot, especially since its commitment to government last year for providing additional gas for power generation through fast-track drilling in a challenging environment, addition of two compressorunits and debottlenecking of production facilities. To this end, six development wells were drilled in record time of 9 months with multi-rig operation, successfully finding sweet spots in a mature field and enhancing field capacity by 90 MMscfd gas which can be delivered to national grid. An additional three development wells are planned to be drilled this year to sustain the production plateau.

In his welcome address, MD and CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari highlighted the company’s aggressive exploration and production programme with a focus on remarkable production enhancement from Kandhkot. He also shared PPL’s recent achievements, including net production crossing the 1 Bcfpde mark along with a record drilling of 25 wells in operated areas during 2016-17, an all-time high for the company. Further, Bokhari highlighted PPL’s CSR activities in Sindh, including Kandhkot.

