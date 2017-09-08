LAHORE - Almost 150 top level Chinese machinery manufacturing companies are coming to participate in a three-day mega trade fair titled as "China Mechanical and Electrical Machinery Expo 2017" going to be started from Saturday at the Expo Centre.

The event is being jointly organised by the Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan while Federal Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik will inaugurate it. It was disclosed by PCJCCI President Wang Zihai and E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan President Dr Khursheed Nizam in a press conference organised for the trade fair at local hotel on Thursday.

Various dignitaries, including PCJCCI Vice President Moazzam Ghurki, Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Darren, Salahuddin Hanif and Liaqat Ali Gohar, were also present. Wang informed the media persons that China Mechanical and Electrical Machinery expo, the Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry was co-sponsoring this mega trade fair being jointly organised by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and Linyi Trade City China with an extensive support of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI).

Wang said the purpose to plan such an exhibition and trade fair was to bring Pakistani and Chinese companies together for mutual cooperation in the relevant fields. He said that this expo was mainly planned by some of the biggest Chinese Companies which were seeking for the Pakistani top businessmen to participate in this mega trade fair.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that the idea to bring investment in machinery manufacturing actually floated during the Beijing conference last year in which it was decided to relocate Chinese manufacturing facility to Pakistan.

He said the PCJCCI had invited more than 150 Chinese companies to participate in this trade fair to exhibit/show case their products for highlighting products features and eventually to find JV partners in these key segments of economy. He said that these companies would find local partners, agents and interns from Pakistan to join their team. The PCJCCI invites maximum number of local companies to attend this trade fair and avail this golden opportunity to meet top brass Chinese machinery manufacturing quarters.