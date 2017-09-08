KMBL, WWF to make Pakistan greener

ISLAMABAD (PR): Continuing their journey for a greener Pakistan, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) and WWF Pakistan have collaborated once again to plant at least 2,000 indigenous trees as part of the second round of WWF-Pakistan’s Tree-A-Thon Activity. This association is one of its kind where both organizations are committed to raising awareness about the importance of trees and regular plantation among their employees as well as deliver a message to a wider audience regarding the importance of environment conservation and Khushhalibank’s commitment to the cause.

Over 150 KMBL employees, including senior management, participated in the second round of the tree plantation drive. Saplings were planted in the Green Belt, opposite Chaman Metro Station, G-8/1.

AkzoNobel reclaims top ranking on DJSI

LAHORE (PR): AkzoNobel has returned to the top of the influential Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) to lead the rankings again for the fifth time in six years.

The latest listing, published Thursday, places the company first in the chemicals industry group. It represents a quick and successful response from the company after its run of four consecutive years at the top came to an end in 2016.

“It’s a great achievement to be leading our industry again,” said AkzoNobel CEO Thierry Vanlancker. “We made a huge effort to improve in areas that needed to be addressed and being ranked first again proves the impact we can have by putting sustainability at the heart of our business strategy.”

The company has now featured in the top ten for 12 consecutive years, underlining AkzoNobel’s commitment to working with customers to develop sustainable solutions that make a positive impact on the whole value chain.

“The real value and purpose of the DJSI lies in its effectiveness as a benchmark tool to continue to improve our business,” added Vanlancker. “So we’re well aware that just because we are leading the ranking again, we can’t afford to become complacent. As a leader in sustainability, we are playing a major role in transforming the industries in which we operate. We therefore need to keep improving in order to make the giant leaps required for us to create a more sustainable future.”

He pointed to the progress being made by the Decorative Paints business in transitioning to water-based products, and the continued success of partnerships being forged by Specialty Chemicals, as examples of how the company is helping to transform the industries in which it operates. AkzoNobel is also aiming to become carbon natural by 2050.

Bond Advertising wins Engro Corp account

LAHORE (PR): Engro Corp has appointed Bond Advertising as its advertising agency following a review.

“After an extensive exercise, Engro Corp is happy to have a leading creative house Bond Advertising on board as its agency. We are confident that this partnership with Bond will help Engro position itself as a leading corporate brand that is purpose driven and focused on investing in the future of Pakistan,” said Aman ul Haque, Head of Engro Corporate Communication and Engro Foundation.

"We are excited to partner with Engro Corp, a leader and icon in the Pakistan corporate sector. We look forward to a creative partnership that will grow the brand's influence in key areas & strengthen its overall brand positioning and engagement," said Seema Jaffer, CEO, Bond Advertising.

Defence Day event at Saida Waheed FMH College

LAHORE (PR): Saida Waheed FMH College of Nursing celebrated Defence Day with zeal on 6th September at General Atiq-ur-Rehman Auditorium, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Shadman.

Prof Rakhshanda Rehman, Dean School of Health Sciences, Fatima Memorial System, welcomed the distinguished guests. Dr Sajid Chohan, Special Secretary Health Punjab, was the chief guest of the ceremony. Dr Qais Sikandar, Additional Secretary Technical Health, was the guest of honor of the ceremony.

Mrs. Shahima Rehman, Chairperson Executive Committee, Fatima Memorial System also addressed the audience.

‘Punjab’ bags 1st, 3rd

positions in PU B.Sc result

LAHORE (PR): According to Punjab University B.Sc result 2017, students of Punjab College topped and clinched 1st and 3rd positions. Sadaf Zahid and Asma Latif were declared first and third with 681 and 668 marks respectively. Dr Zafar Moeen, VC Punjab University, announced the results and awarded cheques, certificates and shields to the position holders. He also congratulated the students on these outstanding achievements.

The management, faculty and students of Punjab College congratulated the position holders on their outstanding performances.

Pre-orders of Galaxy Note 8

LAHORE (PR): Samsung, the global leader in convergence technologies, has now began its pre-ordering for the latest Galaxy Note-8, in Pakistan. Once again, Samsung is promising a little extra for all pre-ordering customers, by offering them a 20% discount and free Wi-Fi access on Etihad Airways, along with unlimited access of Iflix membership for 1 year.

This new flagship phablet with an infinity display is priced at Rs108, 999 in Pakistan, and Samsung will start shipping the device from 26th September.

The customers can pre-order the new device from 4th September to 24th September. It can be either pre-ordered online via TeleMart or by physically visiting Samsung’s stores.

NBP, Karandaaz join hands

ISLAMABAD (PR): National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Karandaaz Pakistan have joined hands to create a more robust digital financial ecosystem in Pakistan through implementation of an Application Programming Interface (API) management platform for NBP. This technology platform implementation is focused particularly on digitizing Government to Person (G2P) and Person to Government (P2G) transactions.

Azfar Jamal, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Banking and Payment Services from NBP, highlighted National Bank’s commitment to contribute towards the long term goal of greater financial inclusion in Pakistan through leveraging the expertise of banking and telecommunication sectors. He also stressed on the need to bridge the urban-rural service divide and extending financial outreach to every citizen efficiently and conveniently. He thanked Karandaaz Pakistan for joining hands with NBP to work towards achieving this goal.