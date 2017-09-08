KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,387.0 million on August 31. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $14,681.3 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,705.7 million. During the week ending 31st August, SBP’s reserves increased by $338 million to $14,681 million, due to official inflows.