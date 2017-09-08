ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha has said that policies adopted by the government to ensure supply of smooth and inexpensive gas to industrial sector would help reduce cost of production and CNG price.

“Efforts of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will result in reduced gas prices for the consumers within days,” he said in a statement. He said efforts of PM Abbasi, spanned over four years, had started paying dividends as the transportation price of gas had come down due to increased imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

“A new LNG terminal will be operational within two months resulting in increased imports, reduced supply-demand gap and further reduction in transportation cost, which will benefit the economy and whole population,” he said. He said more LNG terminals would be set up in the tenure of PM Abbasi bridging the gap between supply and demand of gas and paving way for rapid economic growth.

Paracha said decreased price of imported gas would cut the rates of electricity, which would benefit all sectors, bring down the cost of doing business, promote environment of competition and boost exports.

“We are highly thankful to the prime minister who is not only ensuring supply of energy to all sectors but also trying best to make the supplies at affordable rates,” he said.