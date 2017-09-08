PR LAHORE - Punjab Board of Investment & Trade invited renowned Japanese corporation “Sojitz” at its office in Lahore to discuss investment potential of Punjab. The Japanese delegation was headed by General Manager Seiichi Mizue, while Deputy Manager Koji Kuramitsu and Chief Liaison Lahore Syed Asad Ali were accompanying him.

The meeting aimed at discovering and discussing the potential business opportunities in Punjab and to strengthen bilateral trade between Pakistan and Japan.

Addressing the delegation, CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), Jahanzeb Burana stated that Japan and Pakistan are long-term partners and share a desire to further deepen their mutual relationship. He briefed the representatives on diverse investment opportunities available in Punjab. He stated that being an investment promotion agency, PBIT focuses on two key fronts i.e. facilitating potential investors in every possible regard as well as playing a pivotal role as face of government to enhance and attract investments in all sectors.

CEO Jahanzeb Burana highlighted the possible areas of collaboration between Japan and Punjab, the incentives for investors and the initiatives of Punjab government to make the business environment more conducive. We offer immense opportunities for Japanese investors in specialized healthcare, agriculture and agro-based industry, food processing, infrastructure, energy, low-cost housing, livestock & dairy and education sectors.

He briefly described the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that provide investors with attractive incentives and state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities and added that along with CPEC, the SEZs will make Punjab into a lucrative market for investors. He suggested that there is a serious need to exchange frequent business delegations to promote the trade and investment opportunities and to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

The Japanese delegation showed immense interest in putting their flag in Punjab, considering it as a perfect destination for expanding their business and actively seeking partnership for this productive purpose. They expressed encouraging views for entering into joint ventures for sustainable development and economic progress.