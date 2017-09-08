ISLAMABAD - on Thursday approved construction of two sections of Yakmach-Kharan Road in Balochistan.

The 200 km long project is divided into four packages of which approval for the first two sections was earlier granted by the NHA executive board and the construction work is already in progress. The decision was taken during a meeting held at NHA head office with Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar in the chair.

The 50 km long third package was awarded to M/s Sachal Engineering Works (Pvt) Ltd (the lowest bidder) at a price of Rs2.458 billion. The 48 km long fourth package was awarded to M/s Sachal Engineering Works (Pvt) Ltd (the lowest bidder) at a price of Rs2.495 billion. The Yakmach-Kharan Road project is being executed under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). It was approved by the Ecnec at an amount of Rs13.758 billion. The PSDP allocation for the year 2017-18 is Rs3 billion.

The NHA chairman said that the construction of the road would immensely help the people through the creation of employment opportunities and accelerated economic growth. The NHA also approved the proposal for the establishment of 9 emergency response centres in Balochistan.

These centres would be established in Dhanasar, Mina Bazaar, Kalat, Surab, Wad, Kararo, Nag, Wangu, and Hoshab. The NHA chairman said that the authority would establish the response centres from its own resources that would be equipped with various facilities including doctors, paramedics, and ambulances to provide timely aid to victims of road accidents.