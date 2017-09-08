LAHORE - The PIAF-Founders Alliance leaders have pledged to continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community.

The Alliance leaders, including Mian Misbahur Rahman, Mian Anjum Nisar, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Malik Tahir Javed and Abdul Basit, shed light on the alliance’s manifesto and promised to resolve the issues being faced by the businessmen attached to different sectors. PIAF leaders Sheikh Asif and Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that keeping in view of the past experience, it seems difficult to cause a dent in the formidable unity of existing alliance of “The Founder’s and the PIAF” in the provincial metropolis.

PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the names of the alliance candidates have been announced and finalised with the consultation of market representatives. He said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level, all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community.

Iqbal hoped the business community would repose confidence in the alliance in the larger interests of the economy of the country. He said that a large number of industrial associations have announced to support the PIAF-Founders Alliance for upcoming LCCI elections.