LAHORE (PR): The national conference of the Trade Union representatives and workers was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation at Bakhtiar Labour Hall on Saturday.

The conference was addressed by Trade Union representatives including Veteran Trade Union Leader General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed, President Rubina Jamil, Chairman Yousaf Baloch, Additional General Secretary Akbar Ali Khan, Abdul Latif Nizamani (Sindh), Haji Ramzan Achakzai (Balochistan), Gohar Taj (KPK), Ch Muhammad Anwar, Osama Tariq, Niaz Khan, Haji Abdul Jabbar, Rana Muhammad Saleem, Haji Muhammad Younas and other representatives of the confederation.

During the conference, the participants urged the government and all the political parties to evolve national agenda for adoption of National Economic Self Reliance Programme for tackling aggravating unemployment. They also asked the government to ensure safe and healthy working conditions for the workers and increase the workers’ pension from Rs5,000 to Rs15,000-per month.

They also said that the representative trade union and local bodies institution are the key foundation for strengthening democratic order in the nation. They also urged the federal and provincial government to raise the salaries and wages of the worker engaged in government and semi-government and private sector.

On the occasion, Norway Workers Confederation President Kristen addressed the conference and declared that the unity and struggle of the working class in her country led to establish a democratic welfare state with social protection and provide decent work employment and free education and health to the workers and every citizen. She informed that her own grandmother was herself a domestic worker in the age of 12 years.

The meeting in another resolution urged the government abolish double education system and ensure uniform education standard in the country. The house condoled the tragic killing of innocent citizen by terrorists. The house also asked the government to upheld freedom of press and ensures safe working condition for journalists.

By another resolution, they urged the finance minister to release funds of Rs157 billion deposits of the Worker Welfare Fund in government kitty in order to get paid pending marriage grants and education scholarship and death grants to the workers pending in the provinces for more than two years.