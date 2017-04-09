Noorul Hira - Across most of the world, milk is seen as a comprehensive and ideal source of nutrition, as it contains many of the principal constituents of a well-balanced diet. In fact, it’s not just milk, but also milk-based foods such as butter, cheese, and yogurt that form a part of our regular diet. These products are amongst the richest sources of calcium, and help build and not only maintain strong bones, but are also significant for nerve functions, muscle contractions, and prevention of blood clotting. Milk is also a rich source of vitamins; it contains Vitamin A, Thiamine, Riboflavin and Niacin, as well as Vitamins D and B12 (absent in vegetarian diets).

Unfortunately, most of us remain unaware of what actually constitutes safe and healthy milk. Everything from the collection processes and the water mixed in by ‘doodh walas’ or ‘gawalas’ to increase the quantity of milk to the various hormones and medicines injected into cattle and harmful urea chemicals used for extra production of milk contribute towards the adulteration of milk. Yet, despite much literature around the health hazards of drinking unpackaged milk, the majority of Pakistanis continue to believe that it is better – and healthier – for consumption.

The bulk of packaged milk in Pakistan is of the UHT (Ultra Heat Treatment) variety. This process involves heating the milk at a temperature of 135 degrees Celsius for a few seconds and then cooling it down. As a consequence, almost all the bacteria are killed, while the taste and nutrients within the milk are preserved. However, as demonstrated by recent reports, even packaged milk can be subject to adulteration. It’s important then to understand that in order for our milk to be safe and hygienic, it is essential that stringent quality controls be employed at every step of the entire chain.

As part of its effort to inform consumers and educate the public about what constitutes safe milk, Nestle Pakistan initiated a ‘factory visit’ programme last year. The aim was to invite Key Opinion Leaders – including media personnel, nutritionists, restaurateurs, and other social influencers – to the Sheikhupura facility to experience these processes firsthand. The end objective was to clarify misconceptions about packaged milk, especially UHT milk, while also educating the visitors on why packaged milk is safer than loose milk.

Sara Tareen of Concordia Productions was one of those to visit the Sheikhupura facility. She told us she was “extremely impressed to see the hygiene control and the organisational mechanisms of the plant”. She added, “I was intrigued by how the Ultra High Temperature treatment actually eliminates all the bacteria, and am reassured that Nestle is making sure that we only consume the best.”

The factory visits run guests through the entire end-to-end process. The actual collection process is explained via a video presentation, following which guests are taken to where the milk is received and ‘unloaded’ at the Nestle facility. At all times, the milk is transported within a sealed, chilled environment. After receiving the milk at collection centers, it is immediately chilled, stored and transported at 6 degrees centigrade so the quality of the milk stays safe and maintained until it reaches the factory. At the factory, the milk is tested, treated, and finally protected within special seven-layered packaging that keeps it safe and germ-free for an extended period, from the point the factory receives the milk till the point it is opened and served by consumers.

Bilal Mumtaz of Fazal Din Pharmacies and director of Sehat.com.pk also visited the Nestle Sheikhupura facility. He said, “I was fascinated to see Nestle's stringent SOPs in action to maintain a safe and healthy environment. One of the first guidelines that were conveyed to our group was the strict classification of safety materials required to enter certain premises of the facility, such as hard hats and surgical masks. Nestle has ensured an aseptic environment in place to maximise the cleanliness of its products, and has employed state-of-the-art technology to ensure efficient production and the complete removal of germs from its products. It was an informative experience indeed."

Nestle follows a rigorous multi-staged testing process to maintain the quality of milk received in its collection centres. The Sheikhupura factory possesses state-of-the-art testing facilities, quality check units, and international standard laboratories, where researchers conduct several tests to assure that consumers are getting the right product. This research and testing is further vetted by third-party international organisations and labs which meet global regulations, including EUROFIN Germany, TUV Singapore, and SGS International, as well as by local labs such as PCSIR, Lahore. It is only after getting the all clear that the milk is fit for consumption and free from adulterants that it is sent for homogenisation, Ultra Heat Treatment, and finally packaging.