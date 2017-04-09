JS Bank bags award for supporting health care

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank has won the award for its remarkable efforts to “Support for Health Care Organisations” at a ceremony organised by The Professionals Network.

JS Bank has been recognised for the 3rd year in a row for its Support for Health Care Organisations at the 3rd International Summit & Awards on Environment, Health, Safety and Security 2017. JS Bank conducts its CSR activities through the charitable arm of JS Group, Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation. Over the years, the initiatives led by Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation have touched and improved lives of numerous Pakistanis. The honorary award was presented to JS Bank in a graceful ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi. Prominent personalities belonging to corporate sector, government organisations, NGO's, academia and media attended the event.

CAWC marks Women’s Day

KARACHI (PR): The recently formed Chartered Accountants Women’s Committee of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) celebrated Women’s Day on April 7, 2017 at ICAP Auditorium, Karachi, which was attended by a power packed audience comprising of Business Leaders, Executives, Entrepreneurs Finance Gurus, Academia’s & Women Chartered Accountants. The theme of the event was “Be Bold for Change”.

Khursheed Kotwal, a member of the Women’s Committee, gave a welcome address. She said, “Each one of us can be a Leader by taking bold pragmatic steps to accelerate gender parity.” Nadeem Yousuf Adil; President ICAP, messaged echoed that Pakistani women constitute about 51 percent of the population of the country. Fostering financial inclusion for women is important. Failure to educate girls has a direct impact both on their families and on wider society.

Martin Dow co-hosts ‘Leaders in Islamabad’ business summit

ISLAMABAD (PR): Martin Dow in collaboration with Nutshell Forum and the Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms all set to kick off the first of its kind two-day ‘Leaders in Islamabad’ Business Summit at the Serena Hotel.

The Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit will be providing a platform for leading business ?gures from around the world to present their ideas and effective business strategies in a discussion to address leadership and business concerns crucial to today's decision makers. Jawed Akhai, Chairman, Martin Dow Group stated, “It is a great honour for us at Martin Dow to be collaborating with Nutshell Forum and the Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform. With the world on the cusp of change and with Pakistan rapidly attaining its status as a key economic hub, it is vital that we focus on developing the leadership in our country.

The purpose of bringing everyone together on this platform is to walk away from this forum knowing we have the talent pool of the most sought after thought leaders in the business community.”

National Management Course participants visit PIA Training Centre

KARACHI (PR): A group of 14 participants, attending the 106th National Management Course at the National Management College (NMC), visited PIA Training Centre here on Saturday.

The group, headed by Naeem Aslam, Dean National School of Public Policy and NMC, was welcomed by senior PIA officials at PIA Training Centre. The participants belonged to various occupational groups and were attending this course which is mandatory for BS-21 promotion of civil service officers.

A detailed presentation on PIA operations was given to the visiting group by Ali Tahir, General Manager Marketing Planning. During this session the group was apprised of PIA's operations and briefed about the airline’s marketing and sales, fleet planning, future plans as well as expansion of routes. The group later visited the PIA Training Centre’s facilities including aircraft mock-up and flight simulator sections.