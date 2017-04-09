ISLAMABAD - World Bank (WB) Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan, along with his team, called on Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the minister's schedule of engagements during his forthcoming visit to Washington for participation in the IMF and the World Bank Spring meetings was discussed. The WB country director apprised the minister regarding the work being conducted by the World Bank team to support the efforts of Pakistan’s government for improving data collection methodologies and rebasing the national accounts, in order to present a more accurate picture of Pakistan’s economy.

The minister assured all necessary facilitation to the World Bank team for this task. Plans for establishing the Pakistan Infrastructure Bank (PIB), in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), were also discussed during the meeting. Dar said that, once established, PIB will complement the government’s infrastructure initiatives by enhancing private financing and investment for infrastructure projects in the country.

Referring to the recently concluded Article-IV consultations with the IMF, Dar said that the government is making all necessary efforts to consolidate the economic gains made in the last three and a half years, and achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. In this regard, he said the government is committed to continuing the implementation of reforms in different areas of the economy.

The minister and the WB country director reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and the World Bank for the benefit of the people of Pakistan. Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officials of the Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions also participated in the meeting.

