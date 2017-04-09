LAHORE - The value-added textile exporters are exposed to heavy financial losses as they have passed on the benefit of cut in cost to the international buyers immediate after the announcement of PM incentive package to the export-oriented industry but not a single penny has been released so far in this regard.

This was stated by Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) Chairman Adil Butt while expressing his concern on undue delay in refunds payment to the exporters.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced incentives worth Rs180 billion in a bid to boost Pakistan's sagging exports, declaring 7 percent duty drawback rates for value-added textile exporters, he said.

“The international buyers’ local representatives, who are fully aware of all government policies, demanded the cut in prices of our goods with the same ratio declared by the government. And we have to pass on this benefit to them to keep Pakistan goods competitive in the world market. But it is unfortunate that payment of duty drawback is being delayed constantly.”

The PHMA chairman said that the exporters will defiantly go into losses if the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) does not release funds, as they have already sold their items on 5-6 percent less margin. He said that the value-added textile exporters would not meet their export commitments due to severest liquidity crunch.

He termed the liquidity crunch as major hurdle in promotion of exports. The textile industry had been facing unprecedented crises for many years and consequently, a sizeable textile capacity had been impaired, he said.

He said exports in terms of quantity and value could not get momentum and remained below the bar. He said the GSP plus facility had brought the new hope of significant jump in textile exports but lack of necessary funds could hurt the outcomes of this duty relief.

He said that the government would have to set its priorities right and accord preferential treatment to textile sector to get full advantages of duty waiver facility and save the industry and the economy.

He appealed the government to release funds to the central bank for immediate payment of duty drawback of taxes to the hosiery exporters.

He also condemned the FBR for rolling back all sales tax refund payment orders (RPOs) issued to the export-oriented sectors.

He urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to intervene and direct the FBR to make payments without any further delay. He said that only the immediate payment of all outstanding refunds of sales tax to the exporters against the already issued RPOs could save the industry.