The government has released over five hundred and forty-six billion rupees for various development projects across the country, reported Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

According to statistics provided by the ministry of planning and development, the amount has been released upto 31st of last month for the current financial year.

National Highway Authority (NHA) has been provided over one hundred and sixty-six billion rupees while over twenty-four billion rupees were given to Railways Division.

Similarly, over one hundred and thirty billion rupees were released to WAPDA and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission got over seventeen billion rupees.