SIALKOT:- Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta on Saturday urged the government to take immediately steps for setting up Leather Promotion Council and establishing tannery zones in leather clusters of the country. In a press statement, he stressed that the government should encourage vendors of leather industry including slaughter houses, collection centres, tanneries and others to reorganise themselves according to the latest leather working group (LWG) standards and provide them with incentives for

implementing these standards before time to save the leather industry from collapse.–APP