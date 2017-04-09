LAHORE - In view of the significance of Kachhi Canal for development of irrigated agriculture in backward areas of Balochistan, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is committed to complete Phase-I of this project by end December in phased manner to irrigate 72,000 acres of virgin land in the remote areas of Dera Bugti.

This was stated by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil during his visit to Kachhi Canal Project. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Kachhi Canal is a vital project to ensure economic development and social uplift in the far flung areas of Balochistan by promoting agriculture and agro-based economy. He said that vast tracts of cultivable land are available in Balochistan, but could not be ploughed for want of water. However, with completion of Kachhi Canal Project, people in the area will be able to cultivate their lands and accrue the benefits, he added.

He said that the project was long-delayed due to a number of impediments, however, in the aftermath of August 2016, concerted efforts were made to resolve the issues relating to implementation of the project, and the project is heading towards its completion with a satisfactory construction pace.

During his visit to the project, the Wapda chairman had a detailed round of the head regulator and various portions of the main canal. While interacting with the Wapda field staff and representatives of the consultants and the contractors, the Wapda chairman emphasized upon them to put in their maximum for completion of the project in accordance with the schedule.