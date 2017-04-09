LAHORE - While expressing grave concern over repeated fire incidents and loss of billions to the business community, LCCI President Abdul Basit has demanded of the federal and provincial governments to ensure installation of fire hydrants at those market places which are inaccessible for fire tenders.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the LCCI president said that despite various fire incidents in the country in general and Lahore in particular during last one decade, no concrete measures had been taken. He said that although it is the government’s task to put hydrants in inaccessible market places but in case of financial constraints at government level, the private sector should also contribute.

He asked the government to announce compensation for the businessmen who have suffered huge losses and also urged the private sector to get fire insurance on their own. He said that the fire incidents in Lahore have exposed the weaknesses in the system and there is an urgent need to rectify them on emergent basis.

He said that the massive devastation caused by the huge fire could have been averted if the concerned government departments had performed their duties properly and ensured implementation of rules and regulations.

He said that Lahore and Karachi had attained the status of commercial hubs of the country but never ever due attention was given towards upgradation of fire-fighting equipment to control the situation in case of any such untoward incident.

He said that on a number of occasions in the past, the LCCI had invited the attention of concerned authorities towards poor condition of fire-fighting equipment but to no avail. He also stressed the need to launch awareness campaign to avoid fire incidents at business places causing heavy financial losses to the business community.

He said that the country had met dozens terrible fire incidents. He said that in the most of cases, fire could easily be controlled but due to lack of fire-fighting facilities and poor condition of fire tenders the situation remained out of control. He said that it was the duty of the concerned government departments to ensure fire extinguishers in all the major markets of the country as in a number of incidents the magnitude of the damage caused by fire multiplied because of insufficient arrangements.

LCCI former vice president Kashif Anwar urged the government to look into the matter and issue necessary directions to this regard. He also called upgradation of power distribution system in congested places as most of the fire incidents happened because of short circuits.